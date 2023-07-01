Hartford

Men injured in double shooting in Hartford

Two men are injured after a shooting in Hartford early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to Homestead Avenue around 4:35 a.m. after getting a ShotSpotter notification. At the scene, police said they found evidence of gunfire.

While at the scene, investigators said two men arrived at St. Francis Hospital with gunshot wounds.

According to police, one man in his 30s was shot once and a second man in his 30s was shot twice. Both are listed in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-TIPS.

