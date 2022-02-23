Men Killed in Double Homicide in Hartford Were Brothers: Police

The two men who died after a shooting in a Hartford home Tuesday night were brothers, police said. Tuesday was one victim's 46th birthday.

It is early in the investigation, but police are investigating the deaths as a double homicide.

Police said a witness inside the Westminster Street home called police just before 6 p.m. and reported two people were suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers found the two men with multiple gunshot wounds and both were transported to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Police have identified one victim as 46-year-old Leon Kelly. Tuesday was his birthday, according to a news release from police. They identified the other victim as 47-year-old Charles Kelly. Police said they were brothers.

Police said the witness who called police was not injured.

Police believe the home was targeted and said they do not believe the shooter lived there.

No weapons were found.

These were the sixth and seventh homicides of the year in Hartford.