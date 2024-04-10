Men, minor taken into custody for driving erratically through Plainfield

Two men and a minor were taken into custody after allegedly driving erratically through the Wauregan section of Plainfield Tuesday night.

Police said they received several complaints from residents reporting a white SUV driving erratically. It happened at about 8 p.m.

Officers said one of the suspects was wearing a mask, sitting on the window of a passenger side door while driving at a high speed.

Officers located the vehicle near the police department of North Chesnut Street, and three individuals were taken into custody.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

A 19-year-old and a 20-year-old were both charged. The minor involved in the incident was not charged and was turned over to the custody of a parent.