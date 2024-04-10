Plainfield

Men, minor taken into custody for driving erratically through Plainfield

By Angela Fortuna

Two men and a minor were taken into custody after allegedly driving erratically through the Wauregan section of Plainfield Tuesday night.

Police said they received several complaints from residents reporting a white SUV driving erratically. It happened at about 8 p.m.

Officers said one of the suspects was wearing a mask, sitting on the window of a passenger side door while driving at a high speed.

Officers located the vehicle near the police department of North Chesnut Street, and three individuals were taken into custody.

A 19-year-old and a 20-year-old were both charged. The minor involved in the incident was not charged and was turned over to the custody of a parent.

