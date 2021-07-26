Men Posing as Utility Workers Gained Access to Watertown Home: Police

Watertown police are warning residents to be on alert after they say two people posing as utility workers got into a home on Westgate Road Monday afternoon.

According to police, the two suspects told the residents they were from the power company and needed to get inside to show them how to turn power on at the house. Once inside, they started talking about low water pressure. According to the victims, the suspects kept trying to get away from them to be alone in the house. When one of the occupants pulled out a phone to call police, the suspects left.

The suspects are described as two men in their 40s one had a beard, and both were wearing surgical masks. They were driving a new white pickup with a white cover on the bed.

Police remind the public not to let anyone inside your home if you cannot verify who they are, even if they seem convincing. In this instance, the suspects showed a black and gold badge. If you are unsure or a situation seems suspicious, you can verify with the utility company or report suspicious people to police.

Authorities also advise the public not to post on social media about this kind of incident.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Watertown Police Department at 860-945-5200 or email Tips@watertownctpd.org. Police said you can also leave a tip on Crime Stoppers for an anonymous cash reward at 860-945-9940.