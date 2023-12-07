Menorah Lighting Festival held in New Haven

The start of Hanukkah has added meaning during this challenging time for Jewish people.

There was a festive atmosphere at the annual Menorah Lighting Festival on the New Haven Green.

“It’s our job to light the Menorah, add light into the world, add goodness and kindness and that’s how we’re going to fight darkness through light,” said Rabbi Chaim Rapoport from Yeshiva Beis Dovid Shlomo.

But the first night of Hanukkah also comes during a difficult time for Jewish people. Many are pushing for hostages being held in Gaza to be released following the hundreds who were killed on Oct. 7.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“My deepest condolences for the loss that so many in our community are experiencing connected with the tragedy with the Hamas attacks on Israel. We stand supportive and side by side with you at this dark moment,” Mayor Justin Elicker, D – New Haven, said.

There has also been a recent rise in antisemitic incidents, including two swastikas found on the campus of Quinnipiac University.

The Anti-Defamation League reports an over 300% spike in antisemitic and hate incidents since the war started two months ago compared to last year. The group said a sense of community is more important than ever.

“Make sure you are there to support others at this difficult time,” Stacey Sobel of the Connecticut Anti-Defamation League, said.

From the lighting on the green to a traveling display of light, organizers say it’s crucial to be unafraid.

“It’s also important to go with light, show we are proud Jews. Us Jews, when we get attacked, we don’t hide in our houses. We go out into the world, show we’re proud. And that’s the message of Hanukkah to bring light all over the world,” Rapoport said.

The New Haven mayor adds they are praying for peace. They are hoping no more innocent civilians – whether Palestinian or Israeli – are hurt.