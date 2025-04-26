Men's health summit shines light on the importance of health check-ups

Men of color came together on Saturday morning in Waterbury to discuss men’s health. The discussion was a part of the Fatherhood Health and Wellness Summit hosted by Welcome 2 Reality.

"We really want to elevate the awareness of men's health and men's wellness," said Welcome 2 Reality Director of Training Marcus Stallworth.

"Our hope is that we raise the level of awareness," added Welcome 2 Reality Director of Curricula Development​ Anthony Gay.

Dozens of men from around the state listening to testimonies and had discussion surrounding topics such as prostate cancer and heart disease.

In front of the crowd, Terence Lott Jr. shared his 17-year-old brother Tylon’s story.

“My brother went into cardiac arrest after a high school basketball game. He was in a coma for three days and he made it out, he recovered,” he said.

Lott Jr. says they had no family history of heart issues and calls it a wake-up call to get tested.

“Once I was diagnosed, I realized that you should go to the doctor more often and get checked because you don’t know what’s happening,” said Tylon Lott. The basketball player says he’s now in good health and ready to play again once he gets cleared from his doctor and parents.

Lott was joined by fellow student athlete Michael Piccochi. The 16-year-old says Lott’s incident brought him to the clinic where he then found out he had his own health issues.

“It’s definitely an eye opener. You don’t know until you know,” said Piccochi. “So it’s important to get check-up.”

Piccochi says he’s also in good health now.

Both teens say they urge anyone who is afraid to go to the doctor to get checked-up.

“It’s definitely better to find out sooner than later,” said Lott.