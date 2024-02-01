Menstrual product dispenser vandalized in Brookfield High School men's bathroom

There is mixed reaction in Brookfield and surrounding towns after tampons were placed in a boy’s bathroom at the high school in town.

“There never is any excuse for vandalism but I am a firm believer tampons do not belong in the boys bathroom,” Dan P. of Newtown said.

“I think people who have a certain gender, who identify with a certain gender, should be able to use the bathroom they identify with and if they need these products they should have them,” Debby Hindin of Danbury said.

“I think it's ridiculous, why would they put them in a boys bathroom,” Frank Giannone of New Milford said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

It’s all part of a new state law that goes into effect this fall. Local and regional boards of education shall provide free menstrual products in women’s restrooms, all-gender restrooms and in at least one men’s restroom for 3rd to 12th grade students.

Brookfield High School got a head start on the new policy, but according to school officials it was not received well.

“After the installation of the dispenser last week it was ripped down from the wall," The Brookfield superintendent said in a statement. "The school will continue to follow the law which mandates where menstruation products are to be located.”

The school would not comment further on student discipline.

One parent in town, who wished to stay anonymous, was disheartened to learn what happened at the school.

“I think anyone who menstruates has a right to get menstrual products, I think if anyone identifies with a certain gender, has the right to use the bathroom they want to use,” she said.

The parent applauded the school for taking action and hopes more education regarding the topic will be discussed amongst families.

“I only hold the schools responsible to a point, we are taught what we are taught, and if we are taught hate it’s going to come out in other places. I commend the school for getting on top of the issue, for talking to the kids already about the incident and trying to put it in the right light,” she said.