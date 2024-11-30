Mentees of former Hartford Mayor Thirman Milner reflect on his political impact

A former Hartford mayor is being remembered as a pioneer and trailblazer for his community.

Thirman Milner died Friday at the age of 91. He was first Black elected mayor in Hartford and in New England and inspired a new generation of black leaders to run for public office.

Whether it was his approachable personality or gift of gab, Thirman Milner was known to talk to anyone he met.

“He liked to be around people, and he like to just share and be and just be in the midst,” Mayor Nuchette Black-Burke, (D-Windsor), said.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Black-Burke remembers the former Hartford mayor fondly as a trusted mentor. She takes to heart the advice he gave her about being an elected leader.

“To be able to be connected with the community, reach out to the community but first and foremost, also listen. Like, you must listen,” she said.

Former New Haven mayor Toni Harp served with Milner when they were both state senators. She says Milner becoming the first popularly elected Black mayor of Hartford and across New England was a watershed moment.

“It was really important for me to see that my people could be elected to one of the highest offices in the city, if not in the state,” she said.

Harp says Milner’s experience as mayor during a time of massive change for America, allowed him to give her advice on being an effective legislator.

“We should look at how he cared about people, those who had the greatest need and were willing to fight for them,” Harp said.

Former state treasurer Shawn Wooden saw Mayor Milner as a prolific writer who would send him notes letting him know how he was doing in office.

“His masterful use of the English language and how powerful that was in an age where you need to persuade people,” Wooden said.

He says the inspiration Mayor Milner left still holds today.

“You will still hear people talk about that feeling and that accomplishment,” he said.