Meriden bus strike ‘almost a guarantee' after latest proposal rejected

Meriden bus drivers voted on Wednesday in "overwhelming majority" against New Britain Transportation Co.’s latest contract proposal with just over a day until the deadline.

By Dave Peck

Meriden Public Schools started classes Wednesday, but questions over the looming bus strike still remain.

The buses were up and running for Meriden’s first day of school on Wednesday, but late in the day, the drivers gathered to practice striking in anticipation for Friday.

When asked about the likelihood that a strike would happen on Friday, Nick Frangiamore of Teamsters Local 671 - which represents the drivers - said he “would almost guarantee it.”

“Everyone’s trying to get to work on time, and with the strike, now we gotta see what’s going to happen,” said Meriden mother Jasmin Perez.

On Wednesday, Meriden bus drivers voted in an "overwhelming majority" to officially reject New Britain Transportation Co.’s latest proposal.

“We called it insulting because it was. It still fell below every single standard of which we asked them to hit. It was below wages, it was still below paid holidays, it was below 401(k), everything,” Frangiamore said.

The transportation company said it “worked hard to address the union’s request,” but still, the drivers are now preparing to strike. They say their current wages remain below industry standards throughout the state.

“The highest paid driver at New Britain Transportation doesn’t even hit the average of everywhere else,” Frangiamore said.

In a statement, NBT said “negotiations are very complicated–both pull out all stops. This may go to the wire and the union may go on strike. We have done everything we can do thus far.”

They say the negotiations are still a work in progress.

“The drivers have been fierce and strong. They know that this is crunch time. These are going to be a couple really long days but they are united,” Frangiamore said.

The union said the practice pickets are a chance to spread the word, especially to parents and families, that a strike is imminent.

The deadline for both sides to come to an agreement is 11:59 p.m. on Thursday.

