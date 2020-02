Firefighters are responding to a fire at 290 Pratt Street in Meriden and a church nearby Tweeted that it is evacuated because of the fire.

Crews were called at 10: 15 a.m.

The Twitter account for Episcopal Church in Connecticut in Meriden says all church staff who were there are safe and evacuated.

There is a fire at 290 Pratt Street, where The Commons is located. All ECCT staff who were there are safe and evacuated. We pray that our other building neighbors are safe and that damage is minimal. #ECCT pic.twitter.com/r3aAzr68xk — Episcopal Church in Connecticut (@EpiscopalCT) February 5, 2020

No additional information was immediately available.