Meriden community members rally to bring detained teen back to Connecticut

Support continues to grow for a high school senior who was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, just days before his graduation.

The student missed the ceremony last night, but his classmates aren't letting that stop them from showing their support.

Fellow classmates, priests, community members and even teachers from Maloney High School marched two miles on Meriden’s East Main Street in support of the student.

"We're all human. We all have the same blood,” Maloney High School alum Malcolm Villegas said.

"America is a melting pot. This is what we've been taught since we've been in elementary school,” Dallon Maloney, who graduated from Maloney High School Tuesday, said.

Former Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a social media post earlier this week that the student, who is a minor, and his father were detained by ICE during a standard immigration hearing last week and are now in a detention facility in another state.

He would have graduated with the Maloney High School class of 2025.

"It was devastating to not see him there yesterday,” Maloney said.

Students wore stickers and bracelets in a show of support during the ceremony and took to the streets with signs and chants the next morning.

Some educators from Maloney High School joined in, too.

"All of us teachers, we recognize the fact that they put in the work, they deserve to be able to be part of that,” Chad Cardillo, a social studies teacher and a Meriden city councilor, said.

Many told us the student is known as someone well respected by his teachers and peers.

"He was an awesome classmate, he worked really hard, he was an honor roll student,” Cardillo, sharing what he’s heard about the student, said.

The city has said they're working to bring the student back to Connecticut, and say they plan to host a private graduation ceremony for him upon his arrival.

Meriden’s delegation is speaking out, too.

In a statement Wednesday evening, Sen. Jan Hochadel, Rep. Hilda E. Santiago, Rep. Michael D. Quinn and Rep. Jonathan W. Fazzino said they are outraged for the student and his family.

“An honor roll student, competitive athlete, and an active member of the school community, he exemplifies the very mission of our school system...Earlier this week, we met with local, state and federal officials, as well as immigration advocates and other community leaders. We are ready, willing, and able to assist in a manner that is most helpful to him, the family, and the Meriden community at large.”

NBC Connecticut is not sharing the name of the student at the request of the mayor, to protect the legal case and because he's a minor.

NBC Connecticut still hasn’t heard back from ICE despite multiple attempts of reaching out to seek comment on this case, and to find out why he was detained in the first place.