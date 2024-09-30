Meriden community rallying around family of 1-year-old killed in Berlin crash

People in the Meriden community are rallying around the family of 1-year-old Ella Salgado, who was killed in a car crash on the Berlin Turnpike on Saturday.

One restaurant, Moose’s Burgers in Meriden, is kicking off a fundraiser for the month to help the family.

“It's a reminder that we need to be precautious sometimes when the light turns green because Berlin Turnpike is known for people to beat lights, we've probably all experienced it,” said Darrell Lucas of Moose’s Burgers.

Lucas says this community tragedy is a reminder that life can change in an instant.

He says they’re in contact with Ella’s mother to fundraise for the family. Anytime a purchase is made at Moose’s Burgers, Lucas says customers will be prompted to donate to the family.

“No amount of money is going to help a loss like that. And it's more than a loss of a child, it's the loss of the vehicle, there's other injuries, there's going to be emotional damage,” said Lucas.