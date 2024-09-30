Meriden

Meriden community rallying around family of 1-year-old killed in Berlin crash

By Melissa Cooney

Berlin Volunteer Fire Department

People in the Meriden community are rallying around the family of 1-year-old Ella Salgado, who was killed in a car crash on the Berlin Turnpike on Saturday.

One restaurant, Moose’s Burgers in Meriden, is kicking off a fundraiser for the month to help the family.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

“It's a reminder that we need to be precautious sometimes when the light turns green because Berlin Turnpike is known for people to beat lights, we've probably all experienced it,” said Darrell Lucas of Moose’s Burgers.

Lucas says this community tragedy is a reminder that life can change in an instant.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

He says they’re in contact with Ella’s mother to fundraise for the family. Anytime a purchase is made at Moose’s Burgers, Lucas says customers will be prompted to donate to the family.

“No amount of money is going to help a loss like that. And it's more than a loss of a child, it's the loss of the vehicle, there's other injuries, there's going to be emotional damage,” said Lucas.

This article tagged under:

MeridenBerlin
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us