Meriden Daffodil Festival Cancelled Over Coronavirus Concerns

The 42nd Annual Meriden Daffodil Festival has been cancelled over coronavirus concerns, according to Meriden Parks and Recreation.

The decision comes after Governor Ned Lamont declared a public health emergency in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Meriden Department of Health and Human Services has strongly recommended that large community gatherings and events be postponed or cancelled through April 17.

The festival was supposed to be held at the end of April, with Tag Sale Weekend scheduled for April 18 and Festival Weekend scheduled for April 25 and 26.

The festival features many attractions including a 5k race, parade, tag sale, a craft fair, rides and more.