meriden

Meriden Daffodil Festival Cancelled Over Coronavirus Concerns

Meriden Daffodil Festival 2017
NBCConnecticut.com

The 42nd Annual Meriden Daffodil Festival has been cancelled over coronavirus concerns, according to Meriden Parks and Recreation.

The decision comes after Governor Ned Lamont declared a public health emergency in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Meriden Department of Health and Human Services has strongly recommended that large community gatherings and events be postponed or cancelled through April 17.

Local

Cirque du Soleil 37 mins ago

Cirque Du Soleil Cancels Shows in Hartford and Bridgeport Amid Coronavirus Concerns

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Jury Trials Suspended Amid Concerns About Coronavirus

The festival was supposed to be held at the end of April, with Tag Sale Weekend scheduled for April 18 and Festival Weekend scheduled for April 25 and 26.

The festival features many attractions including a 5k race, parade, tag sale, a craft fair, rides and more.

This article tagged under:

meridencoronavirusCOVID-19daffodil festival
Local U.S. & World Coronavirus Outbreak Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us