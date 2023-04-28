Meriden Daffodil Festival Happening Rain or Shine

It's that time of year again! The 43rd Annual Meriden Daffodil Festival - an event that rings in spring.

But with rain expected, organizers are watching the weekend forecast closely.

"Like any outdoor festival, it's all about the weather," said Ric Suzio, co-chairman of the Meriden Daffodil Festival.

Suzio says it's not enough to cancel the large festival, which, in previous years, has drawn in thousands of people.

"With an event this large, it's impossible to postpone it. We have hundreds of volunteers that have plans next weekend. We have bands that we've booked months in advance," said Suzio.

If the rain comes down heavy, some of the rides and entertainment will depend on the weather. But Suzio said the parade, craft fair and Daffodil Dash are happening regardless of rain.

You'll also find massive tents around the park - great for staying dry, enjoying the food and learning about the community.

"We have about 30 different businesses and organizations that will be with us under the tent. And again, they're very diverse. It ranges from home improvement companies, roofing companies, nonprofits," said Rosanne Ford, president of the Mid-State Chamber of Commerce.

"To me, that's what the festival is all about, bringing the community together and supporting the nonprofits that are in there. Whether it be the local youth groups, church groups, social clubs that many consider to be the largest fundraiser of the year," said Suzio.

The Meriden Daffodil Festival is this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is free to attend with off-site parking and a shuttle service available.