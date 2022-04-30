Meriden Daffodil Festival Returns This Weekend

After a two year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Meriden Daffodil Festival is back this weekend.

With well over 500,000 daffodils sprouting up throughout the park, there's plenty to see from a plant perspective, but there is also so much more.

This family-friendly event features vendors, rides, food and a fireworks display to light up the night sky.

Organizers say community participation is really what makes the event run.

"Our non-profits really are the key to the festival. They run the food booths. Most of them find this to be the largest fundraiser of the year," said Rick Suzio, of the Meriden Daffodil Festival.

This is the first time the festival is being held in two years due to the pandemic.

The Daffodil Festival runs from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. For more details on the festival, click here.