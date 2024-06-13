Man with crossbow, flare gun and bulletproof vest arrested in Meriden after 911 calls: police

Meriden police arrested a man who they said had a flare gun, a modified crossbow and a bulletproof vest when they responded to several 911 calls about a suspicious man on Main Street in Meriden on Wednesday night.

The people who called 911 just before 5 p.m. said that a man wearing a bulletproof vest was walking down the road, carrying a rifle slung over his shoulder, a beer and a backpack.

The callers also said the man told people in a parking lot that they should, “kill themselves” and that he, “was waiting for the police,” police said.

Officers found the man walking down the middle of Hanover Avenue and stopped traffic to protect the public.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

They told him to keep his hands visible and to stop walking, police said, but he ignored them and kept walking toward a more residential section.

Officers took him into custody and determined that what appeared to be a rifle was a crossbow with a collapsible stock and the limbs of the crossbow has been removed.

Inside his backpack, they found an Orange Orion Flare gun with a modified 12-gauge cartridge inside that been hollowed out and appeared to be repacked with glass and other debris, according to police.

They said he had a similar flare gun when Wallingford police arrested him on May 28 and he has a protection order prohibiting him from possessing firearms.

The suspect was given medical attention at the scene and then he was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a dangerous weapon, violation of a protective order, interfering with an officer and breach of peace. He was held on $500,000 bond for those charges.

A warrant for failure to appear in the second degree has a bond of $2,500, a warrant for failure to appear in the first degree has a bond of $150,000, a warrant for failure to appear in the first degree has a bond of $25,000.