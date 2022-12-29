Meriden Healthy Youth Coalition Urges Safe Driving this New Year's Weekend

New Year’s Eve weekend is practically here, and if you have plans, many in the state want you to be sure to make a plan to get home safely.

“Don’t wait until you’re in the moment, you just said 'Happy New Year' to everyone around you and then you’re going to try and figure out how to get home,” said Josh Morgan of the CT Department of Transportation.

On Thursday, the Meriden community, led by the Healthy Youth Coalition, held a walk to raise awareness against the dangers of impaired driving.

“Every 90 seconds, someone does get into an accident because of a drunk driver, so it’s just extremely important to do this kind of community engagement event,” said Elizabeth DeMerchant, a public health educator with the City of Meriden.

If you get a DUI in Connecticut, you will be arrested, your car will be towed, and your license will be suspended.

In addition, you’ll be hit with a fine, and have to appear in court where the judge could impose even more penalties.

“No one wants that. This day in age, it’s about $8,000 to $10,000 dollars in legal fees,” said Meriden Police Chief Roberto Rosado.

All that on top of a potential tragedy.

“I know a family member who was 18, and she got hit by a drunk driver and it completely changed her life. It was actually my mother,” said Kelsey Ludington, a prevention professional with Rushford.

Because the reality is, you’re only as safe as those sharing the road, and with warmer temperatures expected this weekend, that may include more than just cars.

“Anytime you’re out on the road, you need to be aware of the other roadway users–people in other motor vehicles, people who are walking, people who are biking,” Morgan said.

The roads have been historically dangerous in Connecticut in 2022. According to the DOT, the state has seen 74 pedestrian deaths this year, making it the highest total since the mid 1980s.

“Crashes can happen in a matter of moments and all it takes is a split second to check your phone, to look at something else to be distracted,” Morgan said. “It’s so important that people just stay alert and pay attention.”