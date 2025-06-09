Meriden high schoolers show support for classmate detained by ICE ahead of graduation

A high school senior in Meriden was taken into custody by ICE last week, days before his graduation. Some of his classmates are showing their support for him and plan to do so at the ceremony on Tuesday.

Mayor Kevin Scarpati says the student was attending a non-criminal immigration hearing when he was detained. The school district says any student that meets the requirements to graduate will still receive their diploma.

"Graduation is one of the most important days of a student’s life and everyone should be able to sit down and celebrate,” said Khamren Rodriguez, a senior at Maloney High School.

Former U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, a Meriden native, is identifying the student only by his first name, Kevin.

“This student didn’t commit any crime here. He was getting ready for graduation and went to check in with an immigration center, as he was supposed to with his father, and he was sent away,” Cardona said in a video shared to his social media.

Kevin is known among his classmates as a hardworking friend to many.

"It's incredibly disheartening to see that he worked so hard just like the rest of us,” said Rowan Fisher, a senior at Maloney.

The students will be wearing bracelets during Tuesday's ceremony that read “JFK”, which stands for “Justice for Kevin.” They plan to decorate his chair with his cap and gown, too.

It's an initiative some parents are getting behind as well, calling the situation heartbreaking.

"I think that every child who goes to school and does what they are supposed to, should be allowed to graduate with their class,” said Ashley Rivera, the parent of a Maloney senior. “I really hope that diploma gets to him in some way, I hope eventually he can come back here."

With permission from the student's family, Mayor Scarpati and City Council Majority leader Sonya Jelks shared in a statement that the community is outraged and working hard to get him back to Connecticut.

“City officials have engaged the State Delegation, Congressional leaders, and the Governor's Office, and are actively working with immigration advocates and faith leaders to help the family with legal and emotional support," they said. “The student's attorney has asked that we help protect his privacy by keeping all personal information off of social media and out of the news, both because he is a minor and it might jeopardize his legal case."

The city says Maloney High School is also offering counseling support for students and families.

"I want people to know we're looking after our kids and they're safe in our schools,” Gov. Ned Lamont said.

Lamont noted the state doesn't get involved with federal immigration status, especially with people who aren't felons.

“As local officials and law enforcement do not coordinate with ICE, we have been left with no heads up and no answers that will be undoubtedly tragic for the Meriden community,” said Lamont in a statement over the weekend.

In response, Connecticut GOP Chair Ben Proto says law enforcement agencies should always coordinate with other law enforcement agencies, be they local, state, or federal.

“While the reasons for the student being detained are unknown, it is important to note that the reason they are unknown to state officials is because, as Governor Lamont said in his statement, Connecticut has passed legislation that prohibits local law enforcement from coordinating or interacting with federal law enforcement regarding immigration issues,” Proto said.

We have reached out to ICE for a comment. They acknowledged our inquiry but did not answer any questions or provide a comment.

Students are also planning a walk in support of Kevin on Wednesday.