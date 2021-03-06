meriden

Meriden House Fire Caused by Unattended Cooking: Officials

An early morning house fire in Meriden was caused by unattended cooking, according to fire crews.

Officials said the fire was reported at approximately 4:40 a.m. at a home on Hobart Street.

The fire was at one point a second alarm but was later contained. Crews from surroundings towns responded to the scene, according to officials.

Meriden Fire Chief Ken Morgan said the house is a total loss.

All occupants are accounted for and safe, crews said. A total of eight residents, or two families, were displaced as a result of the fire.

A firefighter was transported to the hospital with a minor ankle injury and has since been released.

The Fire Marshal's office is investigating. The initial cause of the fire was determined to be unattended cooking.

