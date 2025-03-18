Meriden introduces its first female fire chief

In April, Meriden will swear in its 21st fire chief. Cristina Schoeck has been named as the replacement for current fire chief Ken Morgan, who has been with the department since 2013.

“About a year ago she became a clear individual that I think would be perfect for taking over this department,” said Morgan. “She’s a smart, dedicated individual. I’m very excited to be turning the department over to her.”

Schoeck joined the department in 2002 and since then has held a number of positions including lieutenant, training and safety officer, and her current title of deputy chief.

“She is the most qualified individual for this position,” said Meriden Mayor Kevin Scarpati.

Schoeck was the first female deputy chief for the city and now will be the first female fire chief.

“It was an unreal moment,” said Schoeck. “It was very exciting, to actually have everything come together. To actually have the opportunity and privilege to become the next fire chief.”

In her new role she’ll be in charge of more than 100 firefighters. She says she wants to continue the direction the fire department is going in and focus on diversity, technology, and the health and safety of the firefighters.

She says she excited and honored to be named as the chief and says she hopes to inspire young girls.

“I would love to be able to see the fire department reflect more of the community that we serve,” she said. “When young people in general see people in the community that looks like them then they start to see that 'I can do that.'”