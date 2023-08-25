Meriden is cracking down on ATV and dirt bike use in public areas

The city of Meriden wants to keep ATVs and dirt bikes off their streets. Earlier this week, the city’s public safety committee voted unanimously to approve an ordinance that would ban the use of these vehicles in public areas.

The ordinance still needs approval from the city council and final support of the mayor, but it certainly has traction. Many people are concerned about this issue, that has become a problem around the state.

“I see them, drive around recklessly, and without caution towards drivers,” Jose Soto said.

Communities from New Haven to West Hartford have encountered these types of problems. Some ATV and dirt bike riders have turned many city streets into amateur stunt shows.

It’s a chaotic and dangerous activity that has led some municipalities to enact legislation to regulate their use. Meriden is close to doing the same, after a scary incident June 25.

“[Police] got a complaint of them racing around in the intersections, pulling wheelies and surrounding cars,” Deputy Police Chief Jerry Scully said.

Meriden police say it happened at the intersection of South Broad and Hall Avenue.

“The officer grabbed the bike,” Scully said. “The kid broke free, jumped on another bike and took off.”

The conflict, though, did not end there.

“They came back, and they began taunting and surrounding the officer to try to get the bike that had been left behind,” Scully said.

That incident proved to be a tipping point for Meriden which is now considering action to ban ATV and dirt bike use on city streets.

If passed, violators of the ordinance would see a minimum $1,000 fine and could ultimately have vehicles seized and destroyed.

The city’s deputy mayor Michael Cardona said this would eliminate several safety issues.

“Issues that really shouldn’t be happening because they’re vehicles that shouldn’t be on the street, period,” Cardona said.

While many residents agree with the ban, some say some consideration should also be given to the riders.

“Maybe designate some spots around town as where you can ride,” Mack Dudley said. “Like make one of these parks around here trails for ATVs and what not.”

Exempted from the ordinance are e-bikes which would still be allowed. It would also be permitted for ATVs and dirt bikes to operate on private property with permission of the property owner.