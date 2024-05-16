Meriden Mall worker hospitalized after customer throws powdery substance at them: PD

A retail worker has been taken to the hospital after a customer reportedly threw a powdery substance at them in Meriden on Thursday afternoon.

Meriden police said the incident happened at Windsor inside the Meriden Mall just before 12:45 p.m.

The employee told officers that their eyes were irritated and it felt as if their throat was closing up. They were treated at the scene and taken to the hospital, where they are in stable condition.

Police said the area was cordoned off and several agencies were called in, including the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), Connecticut State Police Bomb Squad and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Authorities have since collected the powdery substance and are yet to identify it.

Windsor, a store specializing in women's clothing on-trend fashions, will remain closed until a private contractor can be called in to clean up the affected area.

The rest of the mall is operating normally. Detectives are working to gather video, speak with any witnesses and identify suspects.

Two people of interest have been identified, but no additional information was available. The investigation remains active and ongoing.