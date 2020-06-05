Meriden Mall

Meriden Mall Has New Owner & New Name

Macy’s Westfield Meriden in Meriden is closing sometime in the next six to eight weeks.

The mall in Meriden has a new owner as of Friday.

Namdar Realty Group announced Friday it closed its acquisition of the mall on Lewis Avenue from Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield.

Westfield Meriden has been renamed Meriden Mall, according to a news release. It will operate normally during the transition to new ownership, the company said.

"The Meriden Mall presents an exciting opportunity for our team,” said Jonathan Abda, Director of Acquisitions & Dispositions at Namdar Realty Group. "We look forward to serving the local community and working together to continue elevating the property."

Namdar Realty Group operates 260 properties in 33 states. The company also owns the Enfield Square Mall.

Westfield has owned the Meriden Mall since 1994.

