Middletown

Meriden Man Dies in Crash on I-91 in Middletown

A 20-year-old Meriden man died in a crash on Interstate 91 South in Meriden on Sunday night and police are asking anyone with information or video to come forward.

Police said Victor Ioanid Moraru, 20, of Meriden, was driving a Honda Accord north on I-91 North, lost control of the vehicle south of the exit 20 on-ramp just before midnight and hit a tree.

Moraru was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

State police are investigating and ask anyone with information to call 860-534-1098.

Anyone who has a dashboard camera and was driving in the area at the time of the crash is also asked to call state police.

