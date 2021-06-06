Meriden Man Facing 10 Charges Following Hamden Police Pursuit

A Meriden man is facing a slew of charges in Hamden after allegedly nearly striking an officer with his vehicle and hitting a police cruiser before leading officers on a pursuit, Hamden police said Saturday.

Police said officers responded to the area of Dixwell Avenue and Putnam Avenue early Sunday morning for a call of a driver who "passed out." When police arrived, an officer tried to place the car, which was running, in park and that's when police said the driver shoved the officer and nearly hit him with his vehicle.

The driver, Donald Woodson, 37, did hit a Hamden cruiser with his car, according to police.

Police said Woodson drove off onto Dixwell Avenue before leading officers on a pursuit to his apartment building in Meriden.

Woodson was arrested before he got inside his residence, police said.

Officers said Woodson had a loaded .40 caliber handgun with a high-capacity 15-round magazine.

Woodson was charged with:

Criminal possession of a firearm

Carrying a pistol without a permit

Reckless endangerment in the first degree

Weapons in a motor vehicle

Illegal purchase of a large capacity magazine

Sale of narcotics

Interfering with a police officer

Engaging an officer in pursuit

Reckless driving

Evading responsibility

Woodson is due in court in Meriden on August 30.