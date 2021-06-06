Hamden

Meriden Man Facing 10 Charges Following Hamden Police Pursuit

hamden police generic 2

A Meriden man is facing a slew of charges in Hamden after allegedly nearly striking an officer with his vehicle and hitting a police cruiser before leading officers on a pursuit, Hamden police said Saturday.

Police said officers responded to the area of Dixwell Avenue and Putnam Avenue early Sunday morning for a call of a driver who "passed out." When police arrived, an officer tried to place the car, which was running, in park and that's when police said the driver shoved the officer and nearly hit him with his vehicle.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The driver, Donald Woodson, 37, did hit a Hamden cruiser with his car, according to police.

Local

UConn Football 22 seconds ago

Tailgating Returns for UConn Football

interstate 84 3 hours ago

Crashes Caused Delays on I-84 West in Manchester, East Hartford

Police said Woodson drove off onto Dixwell Avenue before leading officers on a pursuit to his apartment building in Meriden.

Woodson was arrested before he got inside his residence, police said.

Officers said Woodson had a loaded .40 caliber handgun with a high-capacity 15-round magazine.

Woodson was charged with:

  • Criminal possession of a firearm
  • Carrying a pistol without a permit
  • Reckless endangerment in the first degree
  • Weapons in a motor vehicle
  • Illegal purchase of a large capacity magazine
  • Sale of narcotics
  • Interfering with a police officer
  • Engaging an officer in pursuit
  • Reckless driving
  • Evading responsibility

Woodson is due in court in Meriden on August 30.

This article tagged under:

Hamdenmeriden
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us