Meriden Man Wanted in Connection to Child Pornography Investigation

Police are searching for a man that's wanted on child pornography charges in Meriden.

The police department said they're looking for 39-year-old Kristopher Upton. Authorities have obtained a warrant for his arrest and he faces charges for possession and importing child pornography.

The Special Crimes Unit and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security opened an investigation into child pornography claims in November 2022.

Shamalle Upton, 22, was arrested for possessing child pornography Wednesday. He was held on a $500,000 bond.

Authorities said they're working to prevent further child exploitation.

"We at the Meriden Police Department believe strongly in thoroughly investigating any crimes against children," police said.

Anyone with information about Kristopher's whereabouts is asked to contact police at 203-630-6201.