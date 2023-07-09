Meriden neighborhood asked to shelter-in-place due to ongoing investigation

Residents in one Meriden neighborhood are being asked to shelter-in-place while police conduct an investigation.

This is all taking place at a specific property on Melville Avenue.

Meriden Mayor Kevin Scarpati says while a shelter-in-place order is in place for residents in the Melville Avenue area, there is no immediate threat to the public.

Police, along with SWAT, continue to investigate.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Mayor Scarpati notes that this is believed to be an isolated incident and not related to the deadly stabbing that occurred Saturday evening on Hanover Street.