Meriden police arrest 4 suspected in reckless ATV, dirt bike riding

Meriden police said they have spent several weeks investigating reckless driving of ATVs and illegal dirt bikes and have made four arrests.

Police said one of the incidents happened on the night of June 25.

Two officers responded to the area of Broad Street and East Main Street to investigate reckless driving of ATVs and dirt bikes in the area and they saw around 15 to 20 vehicles in the parking lot of a gas station in the area.

As one of the officers pulled into the lot, all drivers but one fled, police said. The person who stayed behind remained because his dirt bike would not start, according to police.

The officer detained the suspect, but he broke free, hopped onto another person’s ATV and the two left the scene, police said.

A large group returned as one officer was securing the dirt bike and started circling the officer and taunting him, police said.

The officer then called for more assistance and the group left.

Several people in the group were wearing masks and police have spent weeks investigating and going through surveillance video in an attempt to identify them.

Police said they were able to identify four of the riders suspected of being involved and arrested them.

Police seized two ATVs one of the suspects owns and served a warrant on a location believed to be used to store several of the vehicles.

Police said they also investigated an incident from Aug. 5 when one of the suspects was seen on Crown Street, riding the same dirt bike from the incident on June 25. He fled and was later charged and held on a $10,000 bond, police said.

All four suspects are due in court on Aug. 25.