Meriden Police Arrest Suspect in 2019 Fatal Shooting

Meriden police have arrested a man suspected of a fatal shooting in January 2019.

Meriden police arrested 21-year-old Joseph Stokes, who they said is incarcerated on other pending charges.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The victim, Aaron Ormsby, was shot and killed on Foster Street in Meriden on Jan. 17, 2019.

Police said Stokes was charged with felony murder, murder, criminal use of a firearm, criminal attempt to commit illegal sale of a firearm and conspiracy to commit the illegal sale of a firearm.

Bond was set at $2 million.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Meriden Police Department by e-mail or phone.

To report tips for violent crimes, email the Major Crimes Unit or call 203-630-6253

To report tips for narcotics activity, email the Crime Suppression Unit or call 203-630-6273.