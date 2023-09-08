meriden

Meriden police arrest teen accused of setting fire to stolen car at Hubbard Park

Meriden police have arrested a teen who is accused of setting a stolen car on fire in Hubbard Park in August.

The investigation started just after 1 a.m. on Aug. 10 when officers were called to 791 West Main St. to investigate car break-ins.

As officers were looking for possible suspects, they saw three vehicles in the park, but two left as police were heading toward them, police said.

The officers noticed a small fire inside the vehicle that was left behind and then it burst into flames.

Investigators learned that the vehicle had been stolen from Wallingford, police said.

Meriden police said they apprehended an 18-year-old suspect that day after a chase that ended when the suspect crashed into a Meriden Police cruiser.

The teen is also suspected of being involved in a spree of robberies throughout the state during this time, Meriden police said. 

They served him with a warrant while he was incarcerated on charges stemming from a previous arrest and charged him with arson in the second degree, conspiracy to commit arson in the second degree, larceny of a motor vehicle, criminal mischief in the first degree and tampering with physical evidence.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Pellegrini at 203-630-6297 or the Major Crimes Tip Line at 203-630-6253 or email the Major Crimes Unit at MPDtips@meridenct.gov.

