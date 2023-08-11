Meriden police call for change after rash of violent crimes

Meriden police arrested six people they say are responsible for violent crimes that occurred in Meriden and across the state this week.

On Friday, city and state officials, Meriden police officers, and surrounding police agencies came together to discuss the investigation.

"I don't want to be here, announcing more arrests," Mayor Kevin Scarpati said. "I don't want to join members of agencies across the state of Connecticut, thanking them for their great work that shouldn't have had to happen."

Early Thursday morning, police found three stolen vehicles at Hubbard Park. When officers got there, the suspects set a stolen Kia from Wallingford on fire and drove away in the other two vehicles.

"Many of these offenders are repeat offenders that are continuously released back into the community because of lower bonds, no consequences and without being reformed," Meriden Police Chief Roberto Rosado said.

Rosado said these people are also responsible for driving head-on at community members and officers. Around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, the suspects crashed a stolen, black Mazda into a police cruiser on South Broad Street. Two detectives were inside.

"The vehicle was being pursued and that suspect vehicle made a U-turn in the direction of the officers, Rosado said.

The officers suffered only minor injuries. Police said two adults and four juveniles were inside the Mazda, which police say was used in three armed robberies around the state, including Torrington. The victims were a mother and a young child.

Police also found two handguns inside the vehicle. All six suspects were arrested.

"It angers me to know what occurred. Because of the harm that our officers and residents innocently were put in," Scarpati said.

Police said the driver's bond was set at $1 million. The passenger must pay a $500,000 bond.