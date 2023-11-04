Meriden Police co-host ‘Stuff a Cruiser' event for those in need on Thanksgiving

Is Thanksgiving on your mind? You're not alone. Communities around the state are already starting to help families put food on the table this holiday season.

With Thanksgiving less than three weeks away, members of the Meriden Police Department and Meriden Council of Neighborhoods asked people to stuff a police cruiser.

Four of them were parked outside the Stop and Shop on Broad Street on Saturday morning.

"It's just a great feeling to know that you're going to give someone a great Thanksgiving," said Lt. Hector Cardona.

This is the second time Meriden Police has co-hosted this food drive, but it's the 10th year for the Meriden Council of Neighborhoods.

"What stands out to me is the generosity of our community. When you have people walk up and give what they can, I mean, that is the best gift we can give out to people," said Holly Wills, president of the Meriden Council of Neighborhoods.

Non-perishable food items were collected and then donated to the Meriden Soup Kitchen and the New Opportunities of Greater Meriden. People could also give cash donations.

"You know, the way the economy is, it's tough to put food on the table. You know, you go in there and spend an arm and leg," said Tim Katkauskas, of Meriden.

Throughout the day, people gave cash donations or brought what they had from home. Others threw a few extra items in their grocery cart.

"I think I got some stuffing, canned vegetables, some cranberry sauce," said Gloria Griffiths, of Meriden.

According to Feeding America, data from a 2021 report shows that in New Haven County, more than 94,000 people are face food insecurity.

State Representative Hilda Santiago says this includes many people in her district.

"My district is the downtown district, where we have the shelter, the Salvation Army, the police department and other non-profits, so this fundraiser with food is going to feed those families," said Rep. Hilda Santiago (D-Meriden).

She says she wants the state to put more money toward non-profits that address food insecurity.