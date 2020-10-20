Meriden Police Investigate Gunfire at Meriden Mall Parking Lot

Meriden police are investigating shots fired at the Meriden Mall parking lot Tuesday morning.

Police said they were called to the mall around 11:50 a.m. after one car chasing another pulled into the mall parking lot. Someone in the first car opened fire on the other vehicle, according to police. It is unclear if the car being chased was hit.

No victims have been identified, police said in a press release Tuesday evening. A description of the vehicles involved was not immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Simonson at 203-630-6318 or the Major Crimes Tips Line at 203-630-6253.

No other details were immediately available.