Meriden police look for owners of kitten recovered from car used in armed robbery

A Meriden Police cruiser collided with a stolen car during a police investigation last week, ending a daylong crime spree and leading to the arrest of several suspects believed to be responsible for a slew of robberies in four Connecticut towns.

But as police began to process the stolen vehicle after the accident, they discovered the car still had someone in it.

Under a car seat, officers discovered a 7-week-old kitten. They believe the suspects acquired the male cat sometime within the timeframe of the Aug. 10 robberies— which happened in Wallingford, Branford, Southington and Torrington.

Now, police are hoping to reunite him with his owner.

They're asking anyone who recognizes this adorable feline stowaway to call police communications at (203) 238-1911 or Animal Control at (203) 235-4179.

This comes after six people— two adults and four minors— were taken into custody last week in connection with the robbery spree.

Police say the suspected robbers are also responsible for stealing at least three vehicles— one of which they lit on fire— and driving head-on towards officers and civilians.