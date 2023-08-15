meriden

Meriden police look for owners of kitten recovered from car used in armed robbery

By Katie Langley

A Meriden Police cruiser collided with a stolen car during a police investigation last week, ending a daylong crime spree and leading to the arrest of several suspects believed to be responsible for a slew of robberies in four Connecticut towns.

But as police began to process the stolen vehicle after the accident, they discovered the car still had someone in it.

Under a car seat, officers discovered a 7-week-old kitten. They believe the suspects acquired the male cat sometime within the timeframe of the Aug. 10 robberies— which happened in Wallingford, Branford, Southington and Torrington.

Now, police are hoping to reunite him with his owner.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

They're asking anyone who recognizes this adorable feline stowaway to call police communications at (203) 238-1911 or Animal Control at (203) 235-4179.

This comes after six people— two adults and four minors— were taken into custody last week in connection with the robbery spree.

Local

Norwich 5 mins ago

Police look for man accused of robbing 2 banks in Norwich

back to school 2 hours ago

Connecticut's sales tax-free week is almost here. Here's what is discounted

Police say the suspected robbers are also responsible for stealing at least three vehicles— one of which they lit on fire— and driving head-on towards officers and civilians.

This article tagged under:

meridenanimal stories
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us