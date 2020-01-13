Meriden Police Say Officer’s Use of Force Did Not Violate Policy

Meriden police said it does not appear their officer violated any department policies with the use of force during an arrest Friday.

According to police, the situation began when detectives saw a white Nissan driving recklessly. They followed the vehicle, which struck another car, causing injuries.

Video surfaced on social media of the driver’s arrest, raising questions about an officer’s use of force against the suspect. Meriden police said Monday after reviewing the footage, they had no evidence their officer violated policy.

“We are keenly aware that use of force incidents are difficult to see, watch or witness. Circumstances exist where the use of force, to bring a suspect under arrest, are permitted. The Meriden Police Department has demonstrated a past where we hold one another accountable for policy violations. It is equally as important to support our officers in instances when they perform their duties in accordance with prescribed policy and law.,” Sgt Chris Fry said in a statement.

The driver, identified as David Michael O’Brien, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, interfering with police, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, weapons in a motor vehicle, misuse of plates and theft of plates.

He remains in the hospital for treatment and is expected to be arraigned Tuesday. It was not immediately clear if he has an attorney.