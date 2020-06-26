illegal fireworks

Meriden Police Seize $5K in Illegal Fireworks

Meriden Police Department

Police seized illegal fireworks from a garage on Bunker Avenue in Meriden Friday.

Meriden police seized $5,000 worth of illegal fireworks while investigating complaints into fireworks activity in the Bunker Avenue area.

Police said Thursday night into early Friday morning they received multiple complaints about fireworks in the area.

Investigators applied for a search and seizure warrant and found the fireworks on the property at 171-173 Bunker Avenue. The fireworks were given to the Connecticut State Police Bomb Squad to be destroyed.

Police said they expect to make an arrest in the case.

Illegal fireworks have become a problem in multiple cities and towns across the state and region. Friday morning, Connecticut State Police held a demonstration to remind the public that fireworks are both dangerous and illegal in Connecticut.

The noise from fireworks can also trigger intense reactions in young children, the elderly, those suffering PTSD, and pets.

Fireworks, Sparklers; What's Legal and Illegal in Connecticut

The city of Hartford has created a dedicated line to report fireworks complaints.

