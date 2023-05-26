Meriden Police to Release Information on ‘Car Takeover' That Damaged Cruiser

A crowd of people caused thousands of dollars of damage to a police cruiser during a “Car Takeover” in Meriden earlier this month, according to police, and they are looking for help from the public to identify the people responsible, as well as a person who appeared to brandish a gun.

Police said a large crowd “engaged in riot-like activities” on May 6 and descended upon a Meriden Police cruiser, which sustained more than $2,000 in damage.

Police said they responded to a parking lot East Main Street and found a large crowd racing, setting off fireworks and playing loud music

During the incident, a Male stepped in front of a police cruiser and waved the crowd over, police said. Several people climbed up on the cruiser, danced on it and pounded on the hood.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

People climbed onto tractor-trailers as well, police said.

Police said there is video of what happened and they will release additional information as well during a news conference at 9 a.m.

Meriden Mayor Kevin Scarpati said the city will not tolerate what happened.

He said arrests have been made and more are coming and called on the public to come forward with information.