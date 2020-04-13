Meriden Police to Use Drone to Monitor Parks, Trails

The Meriden Police Department will be using a drone to monitor trails and parks to ensure social distancing.

In a Facebook post Monday, Mayor Kevin Scarpati explained the department will be using the drone as it becomes warmer and more people are outside.

"Meriden Police have the authority to enforce the Governor's Order for social gatherings and distancing, though I hope it wouldn't come to that," Scarpati wrote in a followup comment.

Scarpati said that at least 145 Meriden residents have tested positive for COVID-19, and eight have died. Midstate Medical Center is treating at least 30 COVID-19 patients, 15 of which are in the ICU.

The mayor has encouraged people to stay home when possible, and practice social distancing.