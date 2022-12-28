Meriden Police Warn of Virtual Kidnapping Scam

Meriden police are warning residents about a scam that they said they have seen happening more frequently lately.

According to investigators, the scam is called a virtual kidnapping and it revolves around a family member being contacted by an unknown person saying that a loved one has been kidnapped.

The caller then demands ransom or a payment in exchange for the safety of the kidnapped loved one.

Police said in the fraud cases, the loved one is not actually in harm, but personal information about the victim is obtained to make the fraudulent story more believable.

If you think a loved one is in danger, you're urged to call 911.

What to Know About These Types of Scams

These calls are usually made from an outside area code. It may involve multiple phone calls.

Calls do not come from the kidnapped victim's phone. Callers can spoof or copy a known phone number.

Callers go to great lengths to keep the victim on the phone.

Callers prevent the victim from calling or locating the "kidnapped" victim.

Ransom money is only accepted through a wire transfer service.

What to Consider If You Get This Type of Call

Stay calm.

Avoid sharing information about you or your family during the call.

Request to speak to the victim directly. You can say things like "how do I know my loved one is okay?"

Request the kidnapped victim call back from his/her cell phone.

If the caller doesn't let you talk to the victim, ask them to describe the victim, their vehicle, etc.

While on the phone with the kidnapper, try calling the victim from another phone.

Attempt to text or contact the victim through social media.

To buy time, you can repeat the caller's request and tell them you are writing down the demand. You can also tell the caller you need time to get things moving.

Don't challenge or argue with the caller. Keep tone of voice low and steady.

If you get this type of call, you should contact Meriden Police Department.