Meriden Postal Employee Charged With Mail Theft, Cocaine Distribution: Federal Officials

A U.S. Postal Service mail carrier in Meriden is accused of stealing mail and distributing cocaine, according to the United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

A federal grand jury in Hartford returned an indictment Wednesday charging Shawn Fuller, 36, of Hamden, with cocaine distribution and mail theft offenses.

Federal officials said Fuller was under investigation and on April 17, an investigator observed saw him at the Meriden post office opening two mail packages, taking two items from the packages and placing the items in the trunk of his car.

Then, he notified his supervisors that he had to leave work for the day, according to the U.S. Attorney.

They said Hamden Police stopped Fuller’s car for a motor vehicle violation and four kilograms of a substance containing cocaine were found in his truck.

Fuller was charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and three counts of theft of mail by a postal employee.

He was released on a $100,000 bond.