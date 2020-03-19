Meriden Reports First Case of Coronavirus

Meriden has its first positive case of coronavirus and officials said the person has been ordered to quarantine for 14 days and the Department of Health and Human Services has notified close contacts of the patient.

The state of Connecticut website reports 96 positive cases of novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in the state, including one in Middlesex County. It’s not clear if this is the same case.

“We have anticipated this inevitable moment and we are taking every step we can to mitigate the spread of the virus and keep Meriden safe,” City Manager Tim Coon said in a statement.

“We are taking the identification of COVID-19 in our state and city very seriously,” Lea Crown, Meriden’s director of Health and Human Services, said in a statement. “We continue to urge our residents to take precautions to reduce the spread of this virus in our City and State. To reduce the chance of getting the virus: please stay home if you are sick, stay away from large crowds, wash your hands, avoid touching your face, and maintain social distancing of six feet."

They urge anyone who is showing symptoms of COVD-19 not to go to a primary care physician without contacting them first by phone.

Meriden officials said City Hall is working to respond to a rapidly developing situation and anticipating implementing actions in the coming days to keep residents safe and healthy.