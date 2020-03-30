Meriden Reports First COVID-19 Related Death

The city of Meriden is reporting its first death related to the coronavirus.

City officials said a Meriden resident in their 40s died Monday after testing positive for COVID-19.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones during this time of loss,” said Mayor Kevin M. Scarpati. “As COVID-19 continues to spread in Meriden, we must all do what we can to keep each other safe. My heart is with the family, friends, and neighbors who are grieving. This loss is deeply felt by our entire community. Now more than ever, each of us must do our part to prevent the spread of this virus in Meriden.”

It is not clear how the person contracted the virus.

As of Monday 2,571 people in Connecticut have tested positive for the coronavirus, and 36 people have died.