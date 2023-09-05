Meriden school bus driver strike ends with bridge agreement in place

The drivers will be back on school buses in Meriden. On Tuesday, city officials announced that an agreement has been reached between the Teamsters and New Britain Transportation, ending a two-day strike.

“I don’t have to be late for work or make these crazy arrangements," said Dylan Sheehan.

Arrangements Sheehan had been making getting his daughter to school in Meriden during a two-day bus strike. Parents had to get creative at times.

“It was a lot, but I saw a lot of parents coming together, carpooling their kids,” Sheehan said.

But he won’t have to worry anymore. Meriden Public Schools said a bridge agreement between Teamsters Local 671 and New Britain Transportation (NBT) has been reached.

The district said it involves a 6% raise on hourly rates for drivers, paid for by NBT. Drivers will be paid their normal hourly rates when driving students to extracurricular events outside of school hours. But the district will fork over the money for that, which means some financial hardship.

“Open positions have been frozen in the city of Meriden for the Board of Education until we get a better sense of what the additional cost of busing will be,” Superintendent Dr. Mark Benigni said.

The agreement will last until the district finds a new bus vendor to take over transportation in the district. The superintendent praised parents for their efforts, saying the district had 89% student attendance on Friday and 91% on Tuesday.

“Parents, you did a heck of a good job and quite amazing. I could not have asked for a better two days from our parents, students and families,” Benigni said.

Sheehan hopes his daughter will continue to have a bus to catch to school.

“It was a curveball for her when they weren’t showing up. Hopefully she can have a nice smooth bus ride for the rest of the year,” Sheehan said.

The superintendent said he's had active conversations with other bus companies interested in providing transportation within the district and hopes to have a new vendor in place by Dec. 22 if not sooner.