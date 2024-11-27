Meriden school employee arrested for sending inappropriate texts to student: PD

A former Meriden school employee has been arrested for allegedly sending inappropriate text messages to a middle school student, police said.

Authorities said they're investigating a report of inappropriate text messages exchanged between a Lincoln Middle School student and a former school climate specialist, whose job is to assist in supporting a positive school environment.

Investigators conducted multiple interviews and examined cell phones, ultimately leading to the arrest of 37-year-old Tamara Johnson.

She faces charges including risk of injury and impairing the morals of a minor. Johnson was held on a $25,000 bond and will appear in court on Dec. 5.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

"As the Meriden Police Department, we are unwavering in our commitment to meticulously investigate all reports of crimes against children," the police department said in a statement.