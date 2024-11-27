Meriden

Meriden school employee arrested for sending inappropriate texts to student: PD

By Angela Fortuna

sdoceansocial_1200x675_1209309763662.jpg

A former Meriden school employee has been arrested for allegedly sending inappropriate text messages to a middle school student, police said.

Authorities said they're investigating a report of inappropriate text messages exchanged between a Lincoln Middle School student and a former school climate specialist, whose job is to assist in supporting a positive school environment.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Investigators conducted multiple interviews and examined cell phones, ultimately leading to the arrest of 37-year-old Tamara Johnson.

She faces charges including risk of injury and impairing the morals of a minor. Johnson was held on a $25,000 bond and will appear in court on Dec. 5.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

"As the Meriden Police Department, we are unwavering in our commitment to meticulously investigate all reports of crimes against children," the police department said in a statement.

This article tagged under:

Meriden
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us