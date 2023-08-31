Meriden schools prepare for potential bus driver strike

Meriden public school bus drivers represented by the Teamsters and New Britain Transportation Company have until 11:59 Thursday night to reach a deal for a new contract and avoid a strike.

The two sides are at odds over wages, according to union members and representatives who were out on a practice picket line on the Berlin Turnpike Thursday.

“We’re so far apart that the know the only way to catch up to any sort of standard set is by showing the force that we are willing to strike… not that we want to,” said Nick Frangiamore, Field Representative Teamsters for Local 671.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Meriden Public Schools sent a notice to parents that school will be in session on Friday Sept. 1, even if the strike commences. Parents who are able to drive their children to school are asked to do so.

Additional police will be on patrol for families and students who choose to walk to school, and absences will be excused on Friday.

New Britain Transportation issued this statement to NBC Connecticut:

“NBT hopes that the drivers come to work tomorrow to drive the Meriden children to school.”