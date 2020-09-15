Meriden Student Who Attended Football Rally Tests Positive for COVID-19

A Meriden high school student who attended a rally at the state Capitol in Hartford last week calling for the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference to allow high school football has tested positive for COVID-19, city officials confirmed Tuesday.

Meriden city officials said the student attends Maloney High School and was not experiencing symptoms when they attended the rally last Wednesday.

The state Department of Public Health has been notified.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to Meriden Public Schools for more details on the situation.

Last week a student who attends Lincoln Middle School in Meriden tested positive for the coronavirus. That student was sent home to isolate and other students in the class required to quarantine. School remained open, officials said.

Meriden Mayor Kevin Scarpati posted on Facebook last week reminding parents and guardians to keep their children home if they do not feel well. The mayor also said children should stay home if they have been tested and are awaiting results.

More than a thousand people, many of them student-athletes, attended the Wednesday pushing for the CIAC to allow a fall football season. Full contact football is considered high risk for the possible spread of the coronavirus. The CIAC and DPH met Friday to discuss possible mitigation strategies to allow for a season, but a final decision has not yet been made.