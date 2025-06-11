Meriden students honor detained classmate at graduation

Maloney High School graduating seniors honored their classmate who was detained by ICE last week.

His name was read aloud followed by cheers and applause. Students wore stickers that said "We stand together" on their caps and gowns in honor of the student.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"He was always with us and we shared so much together," high school graduate Jahir Garofalo said in Spanish. "Those were very happy moments we had with him. Today, seeing this graduation without him hurts because he had the desire to graduate.”

NBC Connecticut is not sharing the name of the student at the request of the mayor, to protect the legal case and because he's a minor.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The mayor said the student and his father were detained at a standard immigration hearing.

“I was appalled, being that he's been in this country obviously long enough to go to high school," Troy Mitchell, of Hartford, said. "At the very minimum, allow him to graduate, which he actually deserved to do."

Some students that are part of the school's large Hispanic population said this situation hits hard for them.

“I feel like this country hasn't been the same since Trump got into office," high school graduate Harry Fuentes said. "As a Mexican myself, I feel like people deserve to have a chance to walk the stage and live in this country.”

Robert Kosienski Jr., the Meriden Board of Education president, said the student was on the honor roll. He adds that the board is planning to host a private graduation for the student and his family when he returns, so he can officially receive his diploma.

“I think that's something that we owe to him," he said. "He worked hard. He graduated.”

The city of Meriden and immigration advocates are trying to get the student back to Connecticut.

ICE has not responded to NBC Connecticut's request for comment on this case.