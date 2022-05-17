Meriden Teen Arrested in Connection With Serious Injury Shooting

A 15-year-old is facing charges in connection to a shooting that resulted in serious injuries last year, police said.

Officials said the shooting happened on May 26, 2021 in the area of Oberlin Road.

Responding officers found a crime scene and evidence of shots fired in the road. They later determined that a 22-year-old was shot and taken to the hospital by private vehicle.

The person was treated for serious injuries as a result of the shooting.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police said they determined that the driver of a car traveling on Oberlin Road shot at the victim, who was in a parked car on the side of the road.

On Tuesday, officials served an arrest warrant to a teenager from Meriden. He faces charges including first-degree assault, unlawful discharge of a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit, according to authorities.

He's scheduled to appear in court on May 31.

The same teen was previously arrested in connection to another shooting that happened on May 27, 2021.

He was also taken into custody on June 3 of last year for carrying a loaded handgun that had a serial number that was unreadable. That handgun was determined to be linked to the shooting on Oberlin Road, police said.