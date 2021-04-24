Meriden, Wallingford Police Work With FBI During Human Trafficking Operation

In a joint operation, Meriden and Wallingford police worked in conjunction with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to identify and combat human trafficking.

The goal of the operation was to "combat human trafficking, rescue victims and make our communities safer," according to police.

Four women and two men were contacted and identified during the operation.

One of the women, 19-year-old Cassidy Niland, was arrested for prostitution and taken into custody on two outstanding warrants, according to police. Niland faces a variety of charges from the previous warrants, including first degree assault and second degree reckless endangerment. She also faces new prostitution charges.

Five referrals were offered for sex assault crisis services, victim services, counseling/therapy and drug rehabilitation.

"Human trafficking continues to be a problem in Connecticut and across the United States. Police and criminal justice agencies throughout the state continue to take it seriously will continue to work to make our communities safer," according to police.

Officials said the information they gathered during the operation is under investigation.

Anyone who suspects human trafficking or child sex trafficking in their area is asked to call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-8888 or contact their local police department.