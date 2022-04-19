South Windsor

Metal Detector Found What Appeared to Be Grenade in South Windsor Yard

Police said it is not clear what the item is and they have seized it.

South Windsor Police

A South Windsor street was closed for hours Monday and the area was evacuated after a man detected what appeared to be a grenade buried in a yard.

South Windsor police said it’s not clear what the item is and it was seized.

Police said they responded to Troy Road at 2:45 p.m. after a man who was checking the property with a metal detector located what appeared to be a grenade buried around a foot under the grass in the front yard.

Police evacuated part of the road and the Hartford Police Department Bomb Squad arrived and took an X-ray of the item. The findings were inconclusive and the item was seized, police said. The road was reopened around 6 p.m.

