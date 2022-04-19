Metal Detector Found What Appeared to Be Grenade in South Windsor Yard

A South Windsor street was closed for hours Monday and the area was evacuated after a man detected what appeared to be a grenade buried in a yard.
South Windsor police said it’s not clear what the item is and it was seized.
Police said they responded to Troy Road at 2:45 p.m. after a man who was checking the property with a metal detector located what appeared to be a grenade buried around a foot under the grass in the front yard.
Police evacuated part of the road and the Hartford Police Department Bomb Squad arrived and took an X-ray of the item. The findings were inconclusive and the item was seized, police said. The road was reopened around 6 p.m.
